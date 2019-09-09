Hailey Baldwin Punctuates Her Purple Look With White-Hot Pumps at NYFW

Purple may have been Pantone’s 2018 color of the year, but it’s still having a moment — just ask Hailey Baldwin.

The 22-year-old model hit the streets at New York Fashion Week Sunday wearing a bold purple look with complementary white-hot pumps.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in New York on Sept. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Drop the Mic” co-host sported a long-sleeved crop top with puff sleeves and matching flare-legged pants. The set was from Kenzo’s spring ’20 collection.

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year accented her purple ensemble with a pair of white satin Christian Louboutin stilettos. The pumps boasted a 4-inch heel and a pointed-toe silhouette. They’re available to shop on Net-a-Porter’s website for $695.

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pump. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

The A-lister completed her look with a purple mini bag from Gelareh Mizrahi ($250).

When it comes to fashion, Baldwin likes what she describes as the “tomboy chic” look — and she views comfort as a priority.

“Even if I’m in heels, I make sure I’m in sweats or not something that’s super-tight from top to bottom,” she explained to FN. “I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels, because I like that ’90s long-leg vibe.”

