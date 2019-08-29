Hailey Baldwin’s Princess Diana-Inspired Photo Shoot Is Breaking the Internet

Hailey Baldwin recreated paparazzi images of Princess Diana for a new Vogue Paris shoot — complete with all the crew socks, crewneck sweaters and cowboy boots the deceased royal was known for.
In one stellar image, the 22-year-old model sports a red, oversized Boston University crewneck and shiny black bike shorts, with white crew socks and matching retro sneakers.
View this post on Instagram
new story for @vogueparis shot by @gstyles styled by @virginiebenarroch 💕 all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.
Another shot shows Baldwin in a baseball cap, blazer, mom jeans and brown Western boots, a re-creation of one of the Brit’s ensembles.
Known as the most-photographed woman in the world, Princess Diana was caught on camera in many an on-the-go look. Her thrown-together outfits were an ode to simple ’90s style — often featuring sweatshirts, mom jeans and shorts with crew socks. Like daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, Lady Di loved her Superga sneakers. Her other go-to casual shoe? The Western boot — effortlessly teamed with blazers or sweatpants for a distinctly Diana look.
The Princess Di-inspired looks won over netizens — and Twitter was buzzing with discussion of the shoot.
“What do we think of miss hailey bieber channeling princess diana for miss vogue? i personally think it’s works but that’s just me,” wrote @hautelemess, in a tweet that garnered over 500 retweets and 5,500-plus likes.
“Hailey Bieber’s Princess Diana themed photo shoot is everything,” @anniejdowney wrote.
“I was never a fan of Hailey Bieber until NOW. She is absolutely killing it in each and every photo, serve that Princess Diana vibe gal,” read another post from @ohmygaibrielle.
“This shoot was so sophisticated and spot on with the inspiring of Princess Diana,” read a tweet by@Dina921. “Best shoot I’ve seen Hailey on.“
Not everyone was impressed with the shoot, however, with one troll writing: “Princess Diana doesn’t deserve this.”
Flip through the gallery for more of Princess Diana’s shoe style.
Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her personal street style.
Want more?
21 Times Princess Diana Nailed Monochromatic Dressing
Hailey Baldwin Takes Business Style to New Heights With the Pointiest Pumps
From the Archives: Princess Diana’s Shoe Style