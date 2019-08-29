Hailey Baldwin’s Princess Diana-Inspired Photo Shoot Is Breaking the Internet

Hailey Baldwin recreated paparazzi images of Princess Diana for a new Vogue Paris shoot — complete with all the crew socks, crewneck sweaters and cowboy boots the deceased royal was known for.

In one stellar image, the 22-year-old model sports a red, oversized Boston University crewneck and shiny black bike shorts, with white crew socks and matching retro sneakers.

Princess Diana wears a crewneck sweatshirt, bike shorts and sneakers. CREDIT: Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock

Another shot shows Baldwin in a baseball cap, blazer, mom jeans and brown Western boots, a re-creation of one of the Brit’s ensembles.

Princess Diana in cowboy boots and a baseball cap dropping off her kids at school. CREDIT: Alex Lentati/Shutterstock

Known as the most-photographed woman in the world, Princess Diana was caught on camera in many an on-the-go look. Her thrown-together outfits were an ode to simple ’90s style — often featuring sweatshirts, mom jeans and shorts with crew socks. Like daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, Lady Di loved her Superga sneakers. Her other go-to casual shoe? The Western boot — effortlessly teamed with blazers or sweatpants for a distinctly Diana look.

Princess Diana wears cowboy boots with sweats in 1989. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Princess Di-inspired looks won over netizens — and Twitter was buzzing with discussion of the shoot.

“What do we think of miss hailey bieber channeling princess diana for miss vogue? i personally think it’s works but that’s just me,” wrote @hautelemess, in a tweet that garnered over 500 retweets and 5,500-plus likes.

“Hailey Bieber’s Princess Diana themed photo shoot is everything,” @anniejdowney wrote.

“I was never a fan of Hailey Bieber until NOW. She is absolutely killing it in each and every photo, serve that Princess Diana vibe gal,” read another post from @ohmygaibrielle.

“This shoot was so sophisticated and spot on with the inspiring of Princess Diana,” read a tweet by@Dina921. “Best shoot I’ve seen Hailey on.“

Not everyone was impressed with the shoot, however, with one troll writing: “Princess Diana doesn’t deserve this.”

