Hailey Baldwin Debuts Pink Hair in Yeezy Dad Shoes & an Oversized Blazer

Hailey Baldwin is changing up her hair game in 2019.

The 22-year-old debuted freshly dyed pink locks in Los Angeles yesterday as she left the Nine Zero One hair salon.

While Baldwin’s hair color was new, her outfit echoed the oversized and athleisure vibes that have been part and parcel to her wardrobe for years.

Hailey Baldwin leaves Nine Zero One after a dye job on Jan. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

The model rocked a large brown plaid Dries Van Noten blazer, which she wore over a gray Prix Workshop cropped tank top and black Cotton Citizen sweats.

Aside from her pink locks, Baldwin added another pop of color to her look with a pair of neon green socks. She kept the dad shoe trend alive with her footwear, opting for Adidas Yeezy 500 sneakers. The sold-out kicks feature a mesh and suede upper with a chunky cushioned sole. First dropped in February 2018 at a $200 price tag, the Yeezys come in a blush-on-blush colorway.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Yeezy 500s. CREDIT: Splash News

After getting her hair done, Baldwin met up with husband Justin Bieber for a Barnes & Noble date.

The 24-year-old wore an oversized gray hoodie with black and red gym shorts. For footwear, he selected red slip-on sneakers, which he paired with gray and pink striped crew socks. The “Baby” singer completed his look with thick chains featuring his “House of Drew” logo.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber exit Barnes & Noble on Jan. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s best street-style moments.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Wears the Ultimate ’90s Outfit: A Snoop Dogg Tee, Sweats & High-Tops

Hailey Baldwin Stomps Out in $800 Yeezy Boots and a Retro-Style Blazer on Shopping Trip

Justin Bieber Gifts Hailey ‘Cheap’ $5 Slippers for Christmas