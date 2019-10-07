Hailey Baldwin Makes Satin Pajamas & Adidas Sneakers Look Surprisingly Chic

Only Hailey Baldwin could pull off wearing pajamas and sneakers out of the house

The 22-year-old model sported a satin set from Nanushka on Oct. 7 in Los Angeles. She sported a button-down blouse ($445 from Saksfifthavenue.com) with matching pants.

Hailey Baldwin in a Nanushka set with Adidas sneakers on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Baldwin selected one of her go-to casual sneaker silhouettes: the Adidas Continental. The shoe has a rounded toe, a logo at the sides and tongue and a lace-up front. It costs $80 and is available to shop on Bloomingdales.com.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Drop the Mic” co-host accessorized her look with Gentle Monster x Alexander Wang M.Priss sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton fanny pack and Jennifer Fisher gold hoop earrings.

Hailey Baldwin in a Nanushka set with Adidas sneakers on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to fashion, Baldwin is willing to experiment — and she places a high priority on comfort.

“It’s about not being afraid to mix things together,” she explained to FN at a 2017 cover shoot. “Being comfortable is really important. Even if I’m in heels, I make sure I’m in sweats or not something that’s super-tight from top to bottom. I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels because I like that ’90s long-leg vibe.”

In terms of casual footwear, the A-lister loves kicks from Adidas and Yeezy, as well as Dr. Martens combat boots.

