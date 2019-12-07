Hailey Baldwin Does a Modern Spin on Princess Diana’s Oversized Blazer-and-Boots Combo

Hailey Baldwin sure knows how to draw attention — even on a simple coffee run.

The model stepped out yesterday in Beverly Hills channeling the late Princess Diana’s signature street style combination of an oversized blazer and boots.

Hailey Bieber wears an oversized blazer over a collegiate sweatshirt and PVC trousers tucked into sock boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Princess Diana wears cowboy boots with sweats in 1989. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heading out for a cup of joe, Baldwin was photographed in a tan one-size-too-big blazer worn over a white sweatshirt bearing what appeared to be her father’s name, Stephen Baldwin, in varsity font. (The top read “Stephen College,” with the lettering “Dad” emblazoned front and center.)

She opted for loose-fitting PVC trousers in a warm shade of mahogany, tucked into a pair of above-the-ankle mink-hued sock boots with a square toe and an angular heel.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Completing the look, Bieber let down her blonde waves and clipped on a few gold hoop earrings along with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber stops for coffee in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Splash News

The 23-year-old star’s appearance comes a couple days after an eye-opening interview with British Vogue, where Bieber shared personal stories, from the details of her wedding — “it was the best day of my life” — to the dangers of social media.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic,” she told the magazine. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

Click through the gallery to see Hailey Baldwin’s style moments in combat boots.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Dresses Down a Pantsuit With a Hoodie and Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Hailey and Justin Bieber Do Black Friday in Black Outfits and Sneakers

Hailey Bieber Had a Comfy Thanksgiving Outing in Nike