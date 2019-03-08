Hailey Baldwin Braves the Cold in a Head-Turning Off-White Coat Paired With Classic White Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin had no intention of going unnoticed when she stepped out to brave the NYC cold Friday. The 22-year-old supermodel was captured leaving her apartment sporting a bold winter look complete with classic white kicks.

Baldwin styled a head-turning white coat from designer Virgil Abloh’s Off-White pre-fall ’19 collection featuring a multilogo design inspired by race cars. Underneath, the Adidas collaborator donned a cozy-looking black turtleneck sweater paired with gray jeans cuffed at the ankles.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a white race car-inspired Off-White multilogo coat. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, the newly married model — who posed for the March cover of Vogue with husband Justin Bieber — reached for a pair of simple white leather low-top sneakers with a lace-up vamp. Baldwin further accessorized her eye-catching ensemble with chic black frames, understated gold earrings and a bright red scrunchie.

Hailey Baldwin leaving her NYC apartment on Friday. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin took to Instagram today to honor International Women’s Day. “Women need to encourage other women — not pit us against each other,” she wrote on her Story. “As a woman, you KNOW the difficulties of being a woman… let’s lift each other up!”

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing classic white sneakers with gray cuffed jeans. CREDIT: Splash

