Hailey Baldwin Braves the Cold in a Head-Turning Off-White Coat Paired With Classic White Sneakers

Hailey-Baldwin-20
January 2018
February 2018
February 2018
March 2018
View Gallery 31 Images

Hailey Baldwin had no intention of going unnoticed when she stepped out to brave the NYC cold Friday. The 22-year-old supermodel was captured leaving her apartment sporting a bold winter look complete with classic white kicks.

Baldwin styled a head-turning white coat from designer Virgil Abloh’s Off-White pre-fall ’19 collection featuring a multilogo design inspired by race cars. Underneath, the Adidas collaborator donned a cozy-looking black turtleneck sweater paired with gray jeans cuffed at the ankles.

hailey baldwin, off-white, street style
Hailey Baldwin wearing a white race car-inspired Off-White multilogo coat.
CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, the newly married model — who posed for the March cover of Vogue with husband Justin Bieber — reached for a pair of simple white leather low-top sneakers with a lace-up vamp. Baldwin further accessorized her eye-catching ensemble with chic black frames, understated gold earrings and a bright red scrunchie.

hailey baldwin, off-white, street style
Hailey Baldwin leaving her NYC apartment on Friday.
CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin took to Instagram today to honor International Women’s Day. “Women need to encourage other women — not pit us against each other,” she wrote on her Story. “As a woman, you KNOW the difficulties of being a woman… let’s lift each other up!”

hailey baldwin street style, white sneakers
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing classic white sneakers with gray cuffed jeans.
CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s head-turning street style.

Watch FN’s cover shoot video with Hailey Baldwin below. 

