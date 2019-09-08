Hailey Baldwin Teams an LBD With Sandals From This Buzzy Designer at NYFW

Hailey Baldwin went with a sleek, all-black look at New York Fashion Week yesterday — adding a sparkly pop to her look with crystal-studded sandals from one of 2019’s hottest shoe designers.

The 22-year-old was spotted out and about wearing a look from Marina Moscone: a blazer and a bustier dress.

Hailey Baldwin out and about during NYFW on Sept. 7. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Amina Muaddi sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the supermodel went with black suede sandals with crystal trim from Amina Muaddi. The shoes have a 3.7-inch pedestal heel, with an adjustable ankle strap and a leather lining and sole. They’re available on Neimanmarcus.com for $1,010.

Amina Muaddi Gilda sandals. CREDIT: Neimanmarcus.com

Muaddi, a 33-year-old Jordanian-Romanian designer, launched her eponymous label last October after breaking away from a brand she co-founded, Oscar Tiye. After picking up the FN Achievement Award for Launch of the Year last December, Muaddi has quickly amassed a strong following — with fans including Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and Dua Lipa.

Related Hailey Baldwin Shows Off $1,000 Cowboy Boots for Casual Outing With Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin's Princess Diana-Inspired Photo Shoot Is Breaking the Internet Hailey Baldwin Shows How Versatile Vans Sneakers Are With Two Very Different Looks

“For a girl who comes where I come from — I’m half Jordanian and half Romanian — to be here, to be able to live my dreams and inspire Middle Eastern women to live their own dreams and be able to dress women I could have never imagined I’d be able to dress, it’s an honor,” Muaddi said in her FNAA acceptance speech.

Amina Muaddi at the 32nd annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York on Dec. 4, 2018. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/R

While Baldwin began her NYFW in all black, she was quick to switch to a lighter color palette at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari party yesterday night.

The A-lister — who herself is an FNAA recipient, having won the 2017 Style Influencer of the Year honor — sported an all-white look from Wang’s spring ’20 collection. She wore a white dress and pointy booties with perforated logos.

Hailey Baldwin at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari party on Sept. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe moments.

Below, see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin’s Princess Diana-Inspired Photo Shoot Is Breaking the Internet

Hailey Baldwin Shows How Versatile Vans Sneakers Are With Two Very Different Looks

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off $1,000 Cowboy Boots for Casual Outing With Justin Bieber