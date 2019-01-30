Hailey Baldwin Takes on a Grandma-Chic Nude Look From Head to Toe

Hailey Baldwin loves her monochromatic looks, so it’s no wonder she was spotted out and about in the Big Apple today sporting a head-to-toe neutral-toned outfit that gave off a grandma-chic vibe.

The model, who wed Justin Bieber last year, is also known for her affinity for Velcro-fastened shoes, from boots to kicks, so it wasn’t surprising to see the 22-year-old model out on the town wearing Acne Studios’ trendy Steffey beige leather sneakers, which feature Velcro straps and the brand’s signature straight-faced emoji on the thick rubber sole. The style, which boasts a 1-inch platform and also comes in white and dusty pink, retails for $380.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a beige sweatsuit with a plaid coat and Acne Studios Steffey beige leather sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin paired the chunky sneaks with a cozy-looking beige sweatsuit, which she wore under a long double-breasted nude wool plaid coat, and a taupe scarf. The Tommy Hilfiger ambassador further accessorized with gold hoop earrings and sleek aviator shades.

Hailey Baldwin spotted out and about sporting a cozy neutral-toned look in NYC Wednesday. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing Acne Studios Steffey beige leather velcro sneakers featuring a thick rubber sole. CREDIT: Splash

