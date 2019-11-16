Hailey Baldwin Rocked The Off The Clock Athleisure Look Once Again in Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Hailey Baldwin continues to make athleisure looks cool, and her outfit on Friday proved that.

Hailey Baldwin hit the streets in Los Angeles on Friday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 22-year-old was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a trendy off the clock outfit. The model kept it cool and casual in a white tank top underneath a cropped khaki green bomber jacket and a white hoodie.

Hailey Baldwin rocked a cool outfit in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched different shades of green and paired the look with a dark green cap that had the words Star Maps Guide in white writing. The star also sported black straight leg trousers that featured a black and white string belt tied in a bow at the front.

Details of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Baldwin kept it classic in a pair of all white Nike Air Force 1s. The sneakers retail for $90 on Nike.com and feature a leather upper and rubber outsole. The popular silhouette is a go-to for Baldwin who was snapped in the same sneakers last month.

Hailey Baldwin wears Mm6 Maison Margiela pants with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 15. CREDIT: MEGA She wore the street style sneakers with a spaghetti strap tank top and a pair of Mm6 Maison Margiela wide leg pants in October. For accessories, the style influencer sported Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton waist bag and gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher.

Want More?

Hailey Baldwin Makes Satin Pajamas & Adidas Sneakers Look Surprisingly Chic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Show Off Their Takes On Biking Shoes In Los Angeles

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their Couple’s Sneaker Style Ahead of Wedding

Watch FN’s video on Drake’s sneaker style