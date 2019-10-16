Hailey Baldwin Wears Nike Air Forces & Inside-Out Pants in LA

Hailey Baldwin has the formula to chic street style figured out.

The 22-year-old model was spotted en route to her hair salon in Los Angeles yesterday clad in a street-savvy look complete with trendy white sneakers.

Baldwin wore a black spaghetti strap tank top tucked into high-waisted Mm6 Maison Margiela pants that look as if they’ve been put on inside out. The wide-legged pants sell on Farfetch.com for $680.

Hailey Baldwin wears Mm6 Maison Margiela pants with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 15. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

The “Drop the Mic” co-host has a closet filled with white sneakers, and yesterday’s pair was a classic: Nike Air Force 1s. Available for $90 on Nike.com, the shoes have a leather upper, silver hardware and a rubber outsole. The Air Force 1 is named after the U.S. president’s aircraft and was initially launched in the ’80s as a basketball shoe, before becoming a lifestyle silhouette.

Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Nike.com

Baldwin accessorized her look with Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton bum bag and gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher.

Hailey Baldwin wears Mm6 Maison Margiela pants with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 15. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to style, Baldwin told FN, she likes to embrace a “tomboy chic” look.

“I like boys’ clothes,” the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year said. “There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

Flip through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Coordinates the Season’s ‘It’ Sandals With Her Baseball Cap

Hailey Baldwin Makes Satin Pajamas & Adidas Sneakers Look Surprisingly Chic

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their Couple’s Sneaker Style Ahead of Wedding