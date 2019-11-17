Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Wears Nike Air Force 1s for Bike Ride With Justin Bieber

By Ella Chochrek
Hailey Baldwin is into the athleisure look — and she abided by the trend yesterday for a bike ride and studio visit alongside husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

Baldwin sported a coordinated gray sweatsuit featuring a cropped top and joggers.

Hailey Baldwin, Nike Air Force 1, white sneakers, celebrity style, los angeles, street style, louis vuitton bum bag, crop top, abs, sweatpants, belly button piercing
Hailey Baldwin wears Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Nov. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Drop the Mic” co-host opted for casual white sneakers: Nike Air Force 1s. The Air Force 1 features a leather upper, silver hardware and a rubber outsole; it was initially launched in the ’80s as a basketball shoe before becoming a lifestyle silhouette.

Hailey Baldwin, Nike Air Force 1, white sneakers, celebrity style, los angeles, street style
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1s.
CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin’s chosen kicks can be shopped on Nike.com, with a $90 price tag. The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year accessorized with a black knit beanie and a Louis Vuitton bum bag ($1,820 on Louisvuitton.com).

Nike Air Force 1, white sneakers
Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
CREDIT: Nike.com

Meanwhile, Bieber wore a yellow graphic T-shirt and purple shorts from his Drew House label. On his feet, the “Baby” pop star wore Crocs, which have become one of his go-to shoes, layered over white crew socks. Bieber owns the foam clogs in a number of colorways, but yesterday’s pair was bright yellow and loaded with the brand’s Jibbitz charms. The clogs can be purchased on Kohls.com now for $35.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, los angeles, september 2019, celebrity style, bike ride, crocs foam clogs, nike air force 1s
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.
CREDIT: Mega

When it comes to style, Baldwin told FN,she likes to embrace a “tomboy chic” look.

“I like boys’ clothes,” the model said. “There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

