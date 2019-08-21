Hailey Baldwin’s Neon-Dipped Adidas Sneakers Match Her Outfit in the Most Clever Way

Hailey Baldwin showed off her sporty-chic style on the streets of Los Angeles yesterday.

The 22-year-old was spotted in an oversized white denim jacket from Maison Margiela ($1,290)worn over a neon green minidress.

Hailey Baldwin in Los Angeles, Aug. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Baldwin wore Velcro-strapped sneakers with a neon pop that matched her minidress. The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year chose the Adidas Sleek S sneaker.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles Aug. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Sleek silhouette has a thick midsole for extra height, with a smooth leather upper and a comfy sockliner. While the style, which debuted in February, is now sold out at retail, it’s available to shop on StockX.com now.

The Adidas Sleek S worn by Hailey Baldwin. CREDIT: StockX

Neon has been trending all summer long. The trend was previewed last September on the spring ’19 runways — and it’s gotten increased traction since thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham.

Related Marketing Plays: Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk Star in Burberry's Fall '19 Ad Campaign + More News Jennifer Lopez Works Out in Gold-Accented Adidas That Match Her Leggings Inside Adidas' HQ in Germany -- Including Its Envy-Worthy Sports Facilities & a Huge Restaurant

The supermodel tied together her look with Celine sunglasses, a black baseball cap and a black, croc-print handbag.

Earlier in the day, the “Drop the Mic” co-host sported workout attire for a pilates session. Her gym look consisted of an Alo Yoga sports bra ($58) and matching shorts ($56).

Hailey Baldwin heads to pilates class in Off-White x Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Baldwin went with Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Cone” sneakers. The style, which dropped for $170 in December, features a black hyperfuse upper with exposed stitching, a deconstructed white Swoosh and black logoed laces.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Cone.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “it” girl accented her look with a logoed baseball cap and a green sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Click through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s street style.

In the video below, Hailey Baldwin talks her iconic street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Goes Monochrome in the Buzzy Nike x Comme des Garçons Shox TL

Hailey Baldwin Teamed Her Cherry-Print Minidress With This Controversial Shoe

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Match in Light Pink Tops With Affordable Sneakers