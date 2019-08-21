Hailey Baldwin’s Neon-Dipped Adidas Sneakers Match Her Outfit in the Most Clever Way

Hailey Baldwin showed off her sporty-chic style on the streets of Los Angeles yesterday.
The 22-year-old was spotted in an oversized white denim jacket from Maison Margiela ($1,290)worn over a neon green minidress.
On her feet, Baldwin wore Velcro-strapped sneakers with a neon pop that matched her minidress. The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year chose the Adidas Sleek S sneaker.
The Sleek silhouette has a thick midsole for extra height, with a smooth leather upper and a comfy sockliner. While the style, which debuted in February, is now sold out at retail, it’s available to shop on StockX.com now.
Neon has been trending all summer long. The trend was previewed last September on the spring ’19 runways — and it’s gotten increased traction since thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham.
The supermodel tied together her look with Celine sunglasses, a black baseball cap and a black, croc-print handbag.
Earlier in the day, the “Drop the Mic” co-host sported workout attire for a pilates session. Her gym look consisted of an Alo Yoga sports bra ($58) and matching shorts ($56).
For shoes, Baldwin went with Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Cone” sneakers. The style, which dropped for $170 in December, features a black hyperfuse upper with exposed stitching, a deconstructed white Swoosh and black logoed laces.
The “it” girl accented her look with a logoed baseball cap and a green sweatshirt tied around her waist.
