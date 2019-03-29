Hailey Baldwin Wears Neon Green Knife Pumps, and We Can’t Look Away

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Baldwin’s heels.

The 22-year-old model stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday wearing an understated ensemble punctuated by a pair of Balenciaga’s neon green Square Knife pumps.

Related The 9 Baseball Stars to Watch This Season and the Brands They're Aligned With How Michael Avenatti May Have Crossed the Line Between Negotiation and Extortion in Nike Case Celebrated Cities Across the World Inspire Adidas' Nite Jogger 'Jet Set' Collection

Hailey Baldwin wearing a beige linen Acne Studios blazer with baggy jeans and bright green Balenciaga pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The head-turning style — which comes with a price tag of nearly $1,000 — featured a sharp pointed toe and an exaggerated square-shaped back.

Baldwin’s otherwise neutral ensemble included a beige linen Acne Studios Jana blazer retailing for $750 on top of a white Brandy Melville tank top at $18 and baggy ripped boyfriend jeans that were cuffed at the ankle. Pulling her outfit together were a sold-out black lambskin Balenciaga Locker pouch crossbody bag and gold earrings.

A closer look at Balenciaga’s vibrant neon green Square Knife pumps featuring a pointed toe and a curvy, exaggerated back. CREDIT: Splash

Last night, the Adidas collaborator took to Instagram to share photos from a cozy evening at home, watching Netflix and enjoying takeout with husband Justin Bieber.

“My favorite kind of date night,” she captioned the post, which gave fans a glimpse into the newlyweds’ Los Angeles residence.

Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s head-turning street style.

Watch FN’s interview with Hailey Baldwin below.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Goes Fuss-Free in Ab-Baring Crop Top and $25 Adidas Sandals