Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Wears Neon Green Knife Pumps, and We Can’t Look Away

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
CREDIT: Splash News

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Baldwin’s heels.

The 22-year-old model stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday wearing an understated ensemble punctuated by a pair of Balenciaga’s neon green Square Knife pumps.

Related

The 9 Baseball Stars to Watch This Season and the Brands They're Aligned With

How Michael Avenatti May Have Crossed the Line Between Negotiation and Extortion in Nike Case

Celebrated Cities Across the World Inspire Adidas' Nite Jogger 'Jet Set' Collection

hailey baldwin street style, Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps, acne studios
Hailey Baldwin wearing a beige linen Acne Studios blazer with baggy jeans and bright green Balenciaga pumps.
CREDIT: Splash

The head-turning style — which comes with a price tag of nearly $1,000 — featured a sharp pointed toe and an exaggerated square-shaped back.

Baldwin’s otherwise neutral ensemble included a beige linen Acne Studios Jana blazer retailing for $750 on top of a white Brandy Melville tank top at $18 and baggy ripped boyfriend jeans that were cuffed at the ankle. Pulling her outfit together were a sold-out black lambskin Balenciaga Locker pouch crossbody bag and gold earrings.

Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps, hailey baldwin
A closer look at Balenciaga’s vibrant neon green Square Knife pumps featuring a pointed toe and a curvy, exaggerated back.
CREDIT: Splash

Last night, the Adidas collaborator took to Instagram to share photos from a cozy evening at home, watching Netflix and enjoying takeout with husband Justin Bieber.

“My favorite kind of date night,” she captioned the post, which gave fans a glimpse into the newlyweds’ Los Angeles residence.

View this post on Instagram

my favorite kinda date night :)

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s head-turning street style.

Watch FN’s interview with Hailey Baldwin below.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Goes Fuss-Free in Ab-Baring Crop Top and $25 Adidas Sandals

Hailey Baldwin’s Winter Workout Outfit Includes Super-Chunky Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo & More Celebrities Light Up the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad