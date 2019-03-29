Hailey Baldwin Wears Neon Green Knife Pumps, and We Can’t Look Away

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Baldwin’s heels.
The 22-year-old model stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday wearing an understated ensemble punctuated by a pair of Balenciaga’s neon green Square Knife pumps.
The head-turning style — which comes with a price tag of nearly $1,000 — featured a sharp pointed toe and an exaggerated square-shaped back.
Baldwin’s otherwise neutral ensemble included a beige linen Acne Studios Jana blazer retailing for $750 on top of a white Brandy Melville tank top at $18 and baggy ripped boyfriend jeans that were cuffed at the ankle. Pulling her outfit together were a sold-out black lambskin Balenciaga Locker pouch crossbody bag and gold earrings.
Last night, the Adidas collaborator took to Instagram to share photos from a cozy evening at home, watching Netflix and enjoying takeout with husband Justin Bieber.
“My favorite kind of date night,” she captioned the post, which gave fans a glimpse into the newlyweds’ Los Angeles residence.
