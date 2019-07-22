Hailey Baldwin Goes Monochrome in a Minidress & Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin braved the summer heat in style yesterday.

The 22-year-old model hit the streets of Los Angeles doing one of the biggest trends of the season: head-to-toe white. Baldwin sported a white camisole dress with ruching and an exposed zipper down the front from Alexander Wang ($650).

Hailey Baldwin wears an Alexander Wang minidress and IRO Paris Curverunner sneakers in Los Angeles July 21. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

She teamed the summery minidress with white sneakers, choosing a retro-inspired silhouette favored by pal Kylie Jenner. From IRO Paris, Baldwin’s sneakers boast dual-toned laces, a suede and leather upper and a wavy rubber sole. The kicks retail for $648 and are available to shop on Shopbop.com.

IRO Paris Curverunner sneaker. CREDIT: Shopbop

The “Drop the Mic” co-host completed her look with a black Alexander Wang Halo bag, her go-to cat-eye Celine sunglasses and gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

She was accompanied by husband Justin Bieber, who wore a tie-dye T-shirt — the print is one of summer’s major trends — with black sweats and white Nike x Supreme sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in L.A. July 22. CREDIT: Mega While Baldwin showed how to style IRO’s kicks for summer, Jenner gave them a more wintry spin ⁠— wearing the kicks almost everywhere this winter. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported the kicks three times on a trip to New York for boyfriend Travis Scott’s Madison Square Garden performance. One stylish look saw the white kicks punctuating an otherwise all-black ensemble: a puffer jacket, shiny leggings and a beanie.

Kylie Jenner out and about in NYC in November wearing IRO Paris sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

