Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Goes Monochrome in a Minidress & Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Hailey Baldwin, celebrity style, Celine sunglasses, Alexander wang minidress, IRO Paris sneakers
Hailey Baldwin
CREDIT: Mega

Hailey Baldwin braved the summer heat in style yesterday.

The 22-year-old model hit the streets of Los Angeles doing one of the biggest trends of the season: head-to-toe white. Baldwin sported a white camisole dress with ruching and an exposed zipper down the front from Alexander Wang ($650).

Hailey Baldwin, celebrity style, Celine sunglasses, Alexander wang minidress, IRO Paris sneakers, Alexander wang bag, Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin smiling at each other as they enjoy a nice sunny weather in Los Angeles on July 21, 2019. 21 Jul 2019 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Rhode Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470804_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin wears an Alexander Wang minidress and IRO Paris Curverunner sneakers in Los Angeles July 21.
CREDIT: MEGA
Hailey Baldwin, celebrity style, Celine sunglasses, Alexander wang minidress, IRO Paris sneakers
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega

She teamed the summery minidress with white sneakers, choosing a retro-inspired silhouette favored by pal Kylie Jenner. From IRO Paris, Baldwin’s sneakers boast dual-toned laces, a suede and leather upper and a wavy rubber sole. The kicks retail for $648 and are available to shop on Shopbop.com.

IRO Paris Curverunner sneaker
IRO Paris Curverunner sneaker.
CREDIT: Shopbop

The “Drop the Mic” co-host completed her look with a black Alexander Wang Halo bag, her go-to cat-eye Celine sunglasses and gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

Related

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their '90s-Inspired Style at Church

Justin Bieber Confirmed the Dad Shoe Trend Isn't Over Yet

Hailey Baldwin Wears Windbreaker & Cowboy Boots in Sweet Anniversary Tribute Post to Husband Justin Bieber

She was accompanied by husband Justin Bieber, who wore a tie-dye T-shirt —  the print is one of summer’s major trends — with black sweats and white Nike x Supreme sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin, celebrity style, Celine sunglasses, Alexander wang minidress, IRO Paris sneakers, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoy Acai Bowls together in West Hollywood. 21 Jul 2019 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470438_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in L.A. July 22.
CREDIT: Mega
While Baldwin showed how to style IRO’s kicks for summer, Jenner gave them a more wintry spin ⁠— wearing the kicks almost everywhere this winter. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported the kicks three times on a trip to New York for boyfriend Travis Scott’s Madison Square Garden performance. One stylish look saw the white kicks punctuating an otherwise all-black ensemble: a puffer jacket, shiny leggings and a beanie.

Kylie Jenner Iro Sneakers
Kylie Jenner out and about in NYC in November wearing IRO Paris sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s style.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Hailey Baldwin’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Wears Windbreaker & Cowboy Boots in Sweet Anniversary Tribute Post to Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their ’90s-Inspired Style at Church

Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth and More at Saint Laurent’s Malibu Fashion Show

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad