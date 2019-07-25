Hailey Baldwin Continues Her ’90s Style Streak in a Minidress & Chunky Adidas Sneakers

It may be 2019, but Hailey Baldwin loves taking style cues from the ’90s.

The 22-year-old model showed off her retro style yesterday at a doctor’s office in Los Angeles.

Baldwin wore a patterned minidress with smocking and puff sleeves. She paired the dress with chunky low-top kicks from her go-to sneaker brand: Adidas.

Made of leather, rubber and cotton, the all-white kicks boasted lace-up fastening and a ridged sole. The shoes retail for $106 but are available for 10% off ($96) on Farfetch.com.

The ’90s inspiration came through in the “Drop the Mic” co-host’s choice of accessories. She wore her blond locks pulled back with a scrunchie and added a touch of gold with her oversized Jennifer Fisher hoops ($550 on the brand’s site).

In the past few years, ’90s-inspired silhouettes have provided major inspiration for designers, so it’s no surprise that Baldwin likes to wear pieces with a twist from that decade. Brands like Adidas have reissued vintage sneaker silhouettes, breathing new life into models from a bygone era. Meanwhile, other shoe styles straight out of the ’90s — like the mom mule and the Steve Madden platform slide — have also seen revived interest in 2019.

