Hailey Baldwin Changes Into Pajamas and Clear Shoes for the Met Gala After-Party

Hailey Baldwin’s Met Gala after-party look was a couture take on pajamas.

The 22-year-old model was spotted arriving at the Kim Kardashian-hosted after-party in New York last night wearing an oversized button-down shirt with sparkly striped elastic shorts. The top was worn off the shoulder, revealing a flash of her bra strap.

Hailey Baldwin heading to the Met Gala after-party in New York on May 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ensemble was designed by Alexander Wang — the mastermind behind Baldwin’s red carpet look for this year’s Met Gala.

For footwear, the star went with the designer’s Nova sandal. The shoe features a soaring 4.1-inch heel with a PVC upper and a leather sole. It has a logoed slingback strap and ballchain welt detailing. The sandal is available for $550.

Alexander Wang Nova sandal. CREDIT: Alexander Wang

Baldwin pulled together her look with a sparkly, shopping bag-inspired purse by the designer and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings. She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail with a white scrunchie.

Hailey Baldwin attending the Met Gala after-party. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

On the red carpet, the “Drop the Mic” co-host turned heads in a floor-length, pale pink Alexander Wang gown that featured a bedazzled thong. Her shoes were not visible underneath the dress.

Hailey Baldwin on the red carpet in Alexander Wang. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing “Swan Lake,” Tiffany lamps and the art deco movement as examples.

