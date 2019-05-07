Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Changes Into Pajamas and Clear Shoes for the Met Gala After-Party

By Ella Chochrek
Hailey Baldwin
Celebrities at Met Gala After-Parties
Celebrities at Met Gala After-Parties
Celebrities at Met Gala After-Parties
Celebrities at Met Gala After-Parties
Hailey Baldwin’s Met Gala after-party look was a couture take on pajamas.

The 22-year-old model was spotted arriving at the Kim Kardashian-hosted after-party in New York last night wearing an oversized button-down shirt with sparkly striped elastic shorts. The top was worn off the shoulder, revealing a flash of her bra strap.

Hailey Baldwin, met gala 2019 after-party, alexander wang, hot pants, legs, nova sandals
Hailey Baldwin heading to the Met Gala after-party in New York on May 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin
A close-up look at Baldwin's Alexander Wang sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ensemble was designed by Alexander Wang — the mastermind behind Baldwin’s red carpet look for this year’s Met Gala.

For footwear, the star went with the designer’s Nova sandal. The shoe features a soaring 4.1-inch heel with a PVC upper and a leather sole. It has a logoed slingback strap and ballchain welt detailing. The sandal is available for $550.

Hailey Baldwin, alexander wang nova sandal, met gala 2019 after-party
Alexander Wang Nova sandal.
CREDIT: Alexander Wang

Baldwin pulled together her look with a sparkly, shopping bag-inspired purse by the designer and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings. She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail with a white scrunchie.

Hailey Bieber, hailey baldwin, met gala after party 2019, hot pants, legs, clear shoe trend, Kim Kardashian West After Party, Met Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Hailey Baldwin attending the Met Gala after-party.
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

On the red carpet, the “Drop the Mic” co-host turned heads in a floor-length, pale pink Alexander Wang gown that featured a bedazzled thong. Her shoes were not visible underneath the dress.

hailey baldwin, red carpet, 2019 met gala, celebrity style, alexander wang dress, sparkly thong
Hailey Baldwin on the red carpet in Alexander Wang.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing “Swan Lake,” Tiffany lamps and the art deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery for more celebrities at the Met Gala after-parties.

Watch the video below to hear Baldwin discuss her iconic street style.

