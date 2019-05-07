Hailey Baldwin Revives the Exposed Thong Trend With an Edgy Met Gala Look

Hailey Baldwin brought back the most unlikely trend at the Met Gala: the sparkly thong.

The 22-year-old model hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight wearing a pale pink Alexander Wang gown. In addition to featuring a sizable train, the gown was backless — and a sparkly thong was visible as she worked the red carpet.

Low-cut pants showing off thongs were popular in the early aughts, and it seems that Baldwin is using the Met Gala as a venue to revive the trend.

The “Drop the Mic” co-host wore her hair pulled into a high ponytail, which was held in place with a black bow. Her shoes could not be seen underneath the dress.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

