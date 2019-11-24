Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Goes Grunge in Leather & Vans Sneakers in LA

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin: Bristol Studios x Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Vans x Rhude
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas Continental
Hailey Baldwin: Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2
View Gallery 21 Images

When it comes to street style, Hailey Baldwin likes to keep things casual.

The 23-year-old supermodel showed off her comfy-chic style — with a grunge twist — yesterday while out and about in Los Angeles with husband Justin Bieber.

Baldwin went for a monochrome look in a roomy leather moto jacket from Celine, layered over silky black pants.

Hailey Baldwin, celine, leather jacket, sunglasses, jennifer fisher earrings, los angeles, celebrity fashion, street style, los angeles, november 2019, silk pants, vans sneakers, vans old skool, black and white outfit, Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberJustin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Nov 2019Justin Bieber autographs a fan's guitar before going house hunting with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills
Hailey Baldwin wears a Celine jacket and Vans sneakers in Los Angeles on Nov. 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin, celine, leather jacket, sunglasses, jennifer fisher earrings, los angeles, celebrity fashion, street style, los angeles, november 2019, silk pants, vans sneakers, vans old skool, black and white outfit, Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberJustin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Nov 2019Justin Bieber autographs a fan's guitar before going house hunting with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills
A close-up shot of Hailey Baldwin’s Vans Old Skool sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Drop the Mic” co-host opted for Vans Old Skool sneakers, a retro-inspired skate style with a low-top, lace-up silhouette, a suede and canvas upper and Vans’ signature waffle outsole. The shoes are available on Nordstrom.com for just under $60.

Vans Old Skool, sneakers
Vans Old Skool sneakers.
CREDIT: Nordstrom.com
Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneakers $60
Buy it

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year completed her look with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and Celine sunglasses.

Hailey Baldwin, celine, leather jacket, sunglasses, jennifer fisher earrings, los angeles, celebrity fashion, street style, los angeles, november 2019, silk pants, vans sneakers, vans old skool, black and white outfit, Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberJustin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Nov 2019Justin Bieber autographs a fan's guitar before going house hunting with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills, justin bieber, drew house t-shirt, pink shorts, slip-on sneakers, black shoes, Justin Bieber, Hailey BieberJustin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Nov 2019Justin Bieber autographs a fan's guitar before going house hunting with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bieber wore a graphic-print T-shirt from his Drew House label and hot pink shorts. The “Baby” singer chose black slip-on kicks for footwear.

Both Baldwin and Bieber are big fans of Vans, and they’re not alone. The California-based skate brand has celebrity proponents aplenty, among them Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart and David Beckham.

Baldwin in general is a big fan of sneakers — and Vans is far from the only label on her radar. Other favorites include Nike, Off-White and Adidas.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s fashionable sneaker style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Pairs Streetwear With Spiky Stilettos at Calvin Klein Event in Berlin

Hailey Baldwin Steps Out in Nude Pumps For Her 23rd Birthday Lunch

Hailey Baldwin Rocked The Off The Clock Athleisure Look Once Again in Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad