Hailey Baldwin Goes Grunge in Leather & Vans Sneakers in LA

When it comes to street style, Hailey Baldwin likes to keep things casual.

The 23-year-old supermodel showed off her comfy-chic style — with a grunge twist — yesterday while out and about in Los Angeles with husband Justin Bieber.

Baldwin went for a monochrome look in a roomy leather moto jacket from Celine, layered over silky black pants.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Celine jacket and Vans sneakers in Los Angeles on Nov. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Hailey Baldwin’s Vans Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Drop the Mic” co-host opted for Vans Old Skool sneakers, a retro-inspired skate style with a low-top, lace-up silhouette, a suede and canvas upper and Vans’ signature waffle outsole. The shoes are available on Nordstrom.com for just under $60.

Vans Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year completed her look with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and Celine sunglasses.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bieber wore a graphic-print T-shirt from his Drew House label and hot pink shorts. The “Baby” singer chose black slip-on kicks for footwear.

Both Baldwin and Bieber are big fans of Vans, and they’re not alone. The California-based skate brand has celebrity proponents aplenty, among them Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart and David Beckham.

Baldwin in general is a big fan of sneakers — and Vans is far from the only label on her radar. Other favorites include Nike, Off-White and Adidas.

