Hailey Baldwin Just Wore the 2019 Version of Go-Go Boots

Hailey Baldwin takes her biggest style inspiration from the ’90s, but she channeled a different decade — the ’60s — with her look yesterday.

The 22-year-old model was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a black and white look complete with white boots, a modern take on the ’60s go-go boot.

Baldwin sported an oversized black leather J Brand x Elsa Hosk blazer ($1,300 on Bergdorfgoodman.com) over a white inside-out logo T-shirt from Maison Margiela ($255 from Farfetch).

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up shot of Hailey Baldwin’s Jacquemus boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the Bare Minerals ambassador selected Jacquemus Les Bottes Pantalon boots. The knee-high silhouette boasts a 4-inch conical heel and a pointed toe; it’s available at Mytheresa.com for $1,280.

Jacquemus Les Bottes Pantalon boots. CREDIT: Mytheresa.com

While the boots feature a folded-over detail that feels very of the moment, they’re reminiscent of the white mid-calf boots that appeared everywhere in the ’60s. Women often teamed the shoes with printed or color blocked minidresses for leg-baring looks similar to Baldwin’s.

The “Drop the Mic” co-host accessorized her ensemble with an Alexander Wang x Bvlgari bag, a Rolex watch and Celine sunglasses.

Hailey Baldwin in a J Brand x Elsa Hosk blazer with Jacquemus boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Jacquemus has been a trendy brand among the celebrity set lately, and the Les Bottes Pantalon boot has another A-list fan: Kendall Jenner. The reality star teamed a little black dress with the shoes while out and about during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Kendall Jenner wearing Jacquemus Les Bottes Pantalon boots during New York Fashion Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

