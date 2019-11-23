Hailey Baldwin Steps Out in Nude Pumps For Her 23rd Birthday Lunch

To bring in her 23rd year, Hailey Baldwin rose to the occasion. The model stepped out in a pair of sleek nude pumps for a celebratory birthday lunch with husband, Justin Bieber, 25, at Nobu Malibu this past Friday.

The star paired the classic heels with cuffed beige jeans, a simple white shirt with an oversized shearling jacket and a By Far handbag. While the caption on Justin’s Instagram post hinted that a baby might be on the way shortly for the couple — likely spurring some social media chatter — Baldwin’s chic ensemble did not go unnoticed.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Splash Newa



The model’s love of pumps — Jimmy Choo is a go-to — has been well documented. She chose the designer’s shoes for her and Bieber’s second wedding ceremony in South Carolina this past October. Recently, she wore a black pair of the label’s Anouk heels to a Calvin Klein event in Berlin.

Baldwin is known for her off-duty, minimalist street-style look and frequently sports neutral looks including oversized outwear and denim. She often pairs these looks with either a sneaker or a pump. Baldwin’s style notably earned her the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year honor at the Footwear News achievement awards.

Both Baldwin and Bieber have turned their style star status into major deals in the fashion space. The pair appear together in Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary campaign. She has worked with Adidas, styling two fashion shows with the and starred in ads for brands such as Levi’s, Charles & Keith and Bolon Eyewear. He has his own apparel and accessories label, Drew House.