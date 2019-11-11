Sign up for our newsletter today!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Show Off Their Takes On Biking Shoes In Los Angeles

By Claudia Miller
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) went for a joy ride around the neighborhood yesterday, with Mrs. Bieber on the back of the bike.

The couple was spotted biking around Beverly Hills, Calif., where they now reside. Justin represented his brand Drew House with a signature smiley-face T-shirt and a pink beanie that he matched to corduroy pants and a set of brown suede sneakers.

Hailey also kept it casual in a striped tee, loose-fitting black pants and a pair of black and white Vans sneakers; similar styles retail for $60.

She wore another style from the skate-chic brand earlier this week; the Vans x Rhude’s retro-inspired sneaker collab are available on Farfetch.com for $205.

Hailey Baldwin, alexander wang, satin pajamas, celebrity style, los angeles, california, crop top, abs, blond hair, la, vans x rhude sneakers
Hailey Baldwin wears an Alexander Wang outfit with Vans x Rhude sneakers Nov. 5.
CREDIT: Splash News
Hailey Baldwin, alexander wang, satin pajamas, celebrity style, los angeles, california, crop top, abs, blond hair, la, vans x rhude sneakers
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Vans x Rhude sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Aside from bike rides, Hailey spent her Sunday attending Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance and watching other performances at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. She was joined by friends including actress Yara Shahidi for the shows.

Justin spent the rest of his weekend supporting YouTube star Logan Paul in his fight versus fellow YouTube personality KSI. Though Paul lost due to critical point deductions, the “What Do You Mean?” singer still shared his support on Instagram with a picture from the match captioned: “REALITY .. LOGAN PAUL CHAMPION.”

REALITY .. LOGAN PAUL CHAMPION

Click through the gallery to see Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s couple style transformation.

