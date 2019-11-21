Hailey Baldwin Elevates Streetwear With Spiky Stilettos at Calvin Klein Event in Berlin

Hailey Baldwin wore a black-and-white look with spiky stilettos yesterday at a Calvin Klein event in Berlin.

The 22-year-old model sported a black-and-white, long-sleeve CK50 bodysuit tucked into high-waisted black skinny jeans.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Calvin Klein look with Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps in Berlin, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Baldwin wore Jimmy Choo’s Anouk pumps, which feature a spiky stiletto heel, a textured burgundy upper and a pointed toe. The shoes additionally have a low-cut vamp, a detail that extends the length of the leg, making the wearer appear taller.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s stilettos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The A-lister accessorized her look with hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

When it comes to her personal style, Baldwin told FN she embodies a “tomboy-chic” aesthetic.

“Being comfortable is really important. Even if I’m in heels, I make sure I’m in sweats or not something that’s super-tight from top to bottom,” she said in a 2017 interview. “I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels because I like that ’90s long-leg vibe.”

Baldwin stars in Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary campaign alongside husband Justin Bieber. Over the years, she has fronted advertisements for labels such as Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger and PrettyLittleThing. Additionally, Baldwin has appeared on the runway for top brands including Versace, Moschino and Off-White.

