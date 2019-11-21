Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Elevates Streetwear With Spiky Stilettos at Calvin Klein Event in Berlin

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
View Gallery 39 Images

Hailey Baldwin wore a black-and-white look with spiky stilettos yesterday at a Calvin Klein event in Berlin.

The 22-year-old model sported a black-and-white, long-sleeve CK50 bodysuit tucked into high-waisted black skinny jeans.

Hailey Baldwin, berlin, germany, calvin klein, event, ck50, jennifer fisher, gold hoops, earrings, skinny jeans, bodysuit, stilettos, classic pumps, jimmy choo shoes, Hailey BieberCalvin Klein 'A Night of Music, Discovery and Celebration' event, Berlin, Germany - 20 Nov 2019
Hailey Baldwin wears a Calvin Klein look with Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps in Berlin, Nov. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Baldwin wore Jimmy Choo’s Anouk pumps, which feature a spiky stiletto heel, a textured burgundy upper and a pointed toe. The shoes additionally have a low-cut vamp, a detail that extends the length of the leg, making the wearer appear taller.

Hailey Baldwin, shoe detail, berlin, germany, calvin klein, event, ck50, jennifer fisher, gold hoops, earrings, skinny jeans, bodysuit, stilettos, classic pumps, jimmy choo shoes, Hailey BieberCalvin Klein 'A Night of Music, Discovery and Celebration' event, Berlin, Germany - 20 Nov 2019
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s stilettos.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The A-lister accessorized her look with hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

When it comes to her personal style, Baldwin told FN she embodies a “tomboy-chic” aesthetic.

“Being comfortable is really important. Even if I’m in heels, I make sure I’m in sweats or not something that’s super-tight from top to bottom,” she said in a 2017 interview. “I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels because I like that ’90s long-leg vibe.”

Baldwin stars in Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary campaign alongside husband Justin Bieber. Over the years, she has fronted advertisements for labels such as Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger and PrettyLittleThing. Additionally, Baldwin has appeared on the runway for top brands including Versace, Moschino and Off-White.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s standout shoe style over the years.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Wears Nike Air Force 1s for Bike Ride With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Twin in Athleisure With White Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Rocked The Off The Clock Athleisure Look Once Again in Her Go-To Nike Sneakers

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad