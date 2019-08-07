Hailey Baldwin Gives Menswear Inspo Feminine Touches With the Right Colors, Accessories & Silhouettes

Virgil Abloh’s highly-coveted Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA” unexpectedly dropped in Chicago in July, and Hailey Bieber has already been spotted in the sky blue sneakers.

The 22-year-old model was snapped out and about in Los Angeles yesterday sporting a Jacquemus look with the new Air Force collaboration. She styled a boxy, plain white tee with an oversized blue and white floral blazer and matching trousers seen on the runway at the French brand’s spring 2020 show in France this past June.

Hailey Bieber spotted leaving a hair appointment. CREDIT: Splash

The eye-catching Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA” features a blue leather upper and midsole, a deconstructed reflective silver Swoosh, a red zip-tie and Off-White’s signature branding.

Hailey Bieber wearing oversized blue and white floral Jacquemus pants with Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA” sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The Adidas ambassador accessorized with a white leather Jacquemus “Le Grand Chiquito” top handle bag, which retails for $725, a gold watch, gold hoop earring and Celine sunglasses. Blue nails to match her menswear-inspired ensemble pulled things together seamlessly.

Hailey Bieber sporting a white tee with floral pants and a white leather handbag from Jacquemus. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Hailey Bieber wearing Off-White Air Force 1 low-top sneakers featuring a sky blue leather upper and midsole and a deconstructed reflective silver Swoosh. CREDIT: Splash

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.

