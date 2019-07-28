Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Does ’90s Grunge in a Flannel & These Retro-Inspired Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
It may be 2019, but Hailey Baldwin takes much of her style inspiration from the ’90s.

The 22-year-old model’s latest look — worn to the gym in Los Angeles yesterday — paid tribute to the grunge styling synonymous with the decade.

Baldwin sported an oversized red, white and black plaid flannel shirt, which she layered over a gray bra top and Adidas bike shorts.

Hailey Baldwin wearing an oversized flannel with Adidas Ozweego sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A detail shot of Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas Ozweego sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the Bare Minerals ambassador stuck with the Three Stripes, choosing the brand’s Ozweego sneaker. The silhouette, a reinterpretation of a 1998 runner, boasts bold eyestays, atypical midsole lines and translucent neon support tubing. The comfy kicks feature Adiprene heel cushioning and Adiprene+ at the forefoot. The shoes retail for $110 and are available on Adidas.com.

The “Drop the Mic” co-host wore her hair in loose waves and accessorized with oversized glasses from Garrett Leigh.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles July 28.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to street style, Baldwin is a fan of what she calls the “tomboy chic” look.

“I like boys’ clothes,” she told FN in a 2017 cover interview. “There’s something super- cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s head-turning street style.

Go behind the scenes with Hailey Baldwin at her FN cover shoot in the video below.

