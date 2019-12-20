Hailey Baldwin Wears Her Favorite Jeans With Pointy Mules for a Trip to the Salon

Hailey Baldwin stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday for a quick trip to the salon.

She kept it cool in a $275 Opening Ceremony cashmere cardigan with Khaite light-wash jeans, a big-buckled belt and a Bottega Veneta purse.

Hailey Baldwin steps out in Los Angeles, Dec. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s mules. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she chose a set of black high-gloss mules with a peep-toe cut and a sky-high heel, all finished off with a sharply pointed toe. The 4-inch heeled Gianvito Rossi shoes are sold out on most sites, but similar PVC colorways retail for $695 on Net-a-porter.com.

Gianvito Rossi’s patent leather open-toe mules. CREDIT: Browns Fashion

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old rocked a different sweater with jeans from the same brand and the same designer bag while out in the Californian sun. She topped off the pairing on Wednesday with an Off-White blazer ($1,313 on Farfetch.com), an oatmeal-colored Jil Sander sweater ($506 on Farfetch.com) and straight-leg Khaite jeans ($380 from Shopbop).

She matched the ensemble to a set of Chloe Gosselin’s Delphinium leopard mules set upon of a 4-inch block heel; they retail for $610 on Chloegosselin.com.

Hailey Baldwin wears a blazer and jeans with Chloe Gosselin leopard-print sandals in Los Angeles, Dec. 17. CREDIT: MEGA A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Chloe Gosselin sandals. CREDIT: MEGA The FN cover star and 2017 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year has always been a fan of styling her denim with pumps. She told FN in Nov. 2017: “There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

