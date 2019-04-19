Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Endless Legs in Bike Shorts & Adidas Dad Shoes

Hailey Baldwin is keeping the dad shoe trend alive.

The 22-year-old stepped out to pilates class in Los Angeles today clad in a feminine all-pink look featuring the trendy footwear.

Hailey Baldwin steps out to pilates class in Adidas Yung 1 sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA The “Drop the Mic” host wore an oversized Champion crewneck sweatshirt over a pair of teensy pink bike shorts.

She capped off her leggy look with a pair of Adidas Originals Yung 1 sneakers in the “Crystal White/Clear Orange/Collegiate Royal” colorway. Plucked from the men’s section, the kicks feature a mesh upper with suede overlays and a chunky rubber outsole. They retail for $130.

A closeup look at Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas Yung 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

The supermodel accessorized with a floral Scrunchie, worn around her wrist, and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Baldwin has worked with Adidas in the past, twice styling runway shows for the brand in collaboration with JD Sports for London Fashion Week. The influencer stars in Levi’s newest 501 denim campaign and is a brand ambassador for Bare Minerals.

Hailey Baldwin heading to pilates on April 18. CREDIT: MEGA Known for her street style, Baldwin was named FN’s 2017 Style Influencer of the Year. She told FN at the time that she loves the “tomboy-chic” look.

“I like boys’ clothes,” she said. “There’s something super- cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

