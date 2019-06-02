Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Does Athleisure In Pastel Yellow Combat Boots With Justin Bieber

By Ella Chochrek
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin matched her blazer to her boots while out with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 22-year-old supermodel wore a pastel yellow blazer from Marc Jacobs’ spring ‘19 collection over a gray high-necked crop top and joggers, both from Aym.

Hailey Baldwin in Dr. Martens x Undercover boots on June 1 in Los Angeles.
Hailey Baldwin in Dr. Martens x Undercover boots on June 1 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin's boots.
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s boots.
CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year reached for Dr. Martens x Undercover 1460 boots in pastel yellow, the same shade as her blazer. The limited-edition shoes come from Dr. Martens’ collaboration with Jun Takahashi of Undercover. They’re lace-up boots with eight eyes, dual branding and a leather upper. You can get them at Nordstrom.com for $250.

Dr. Martens x Undercover combat boots
Dr. Martens x Undercover combat boots in pastel yellow.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

The “Drop the Mic” co-host completed her sports-meets-business look with Celine sunglasses and Jennifer Fisher’s gold hoop earrings and chains.

Meanwhile, Bieber wore Nike SB Paul Rodriguez 9 Elite “J-Rod” sneakers on his feet. The 25-year-old teamed the sold-out sneakers with oversized blue corduroy pants, worn low on the waist, and a black hoodie.  The “Sorry” singer capped off his outfit with a brown beanie.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stop at a gas station in Los Angeles on June 1.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin stop at a gas station in Los Angeles on June 1.
CREDIT: MEGA
justin bieber, Nike SB Paul Rodriguez 9 Elite “J-Rod
A close-up look at Justin Bieber’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega

The “I Don’t Care” hitmaker shared a captionless photo of his look on Instagram, tagging his brand, Drew House.

Swipe through the gallery to see 11 more times when Hailey Baldwin wore combat boots.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Hailey Baldwin’s FN cover shoot.

