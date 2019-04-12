Hailey Baldwin Goes Jewelry Shopping in a Luxe Double Denim Look Complete With Classic Vans

Ahead of the first weekend of Coachella, Hailey Baldwin was spotted jewelry shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday. Her look for the outing? A luxury, Cali-inspired denim-on-denim look complete with classic kicks.
The model, who yesterday shared new photos from her Adidas x JD Women campaign, stepped out in a Martine Rose denim jacket featuring leopard sleeves, which retails for $1,115. She wore it with a vibrant blue vintage Chanel surf-print logo tank (that has a price tag of $1,677) and baggy stonewashed Maison Margiela jeans. The sold-out pants were originally priced at $645.
For shoes, the 22-year-old newlywed opted for Vans’ iconic $65 Sk8-Hi sneakers in black and white. She accessorized with Gentle Monster tortoise cat-eye frames, which go for $230, chunky gold layered necklaces, gold hoop earrings and various rings.
Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s head-turning street style.
