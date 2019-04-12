Hailey Baldwin Goes Jewelry Shopping in a Luxe Double Denim Look Complete With Classic Vans

Ahead of the first weekend of Coachella, Hailey Baldwin was spotted jewelry shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday. Her look for the outing? A luxury, Cali-inspired denim-on-denim look complete with classic kicks.

Related How a Pair of Chanel Pumps Made Katie Couric Feel Financially Independent Survey: Vans Is Gaining Ground With Teens as Adidas Falls Behind Raymond Massaro, Designer Behind Chanel's Signature Slingback Heels, Dead at 90

The model, who yesterday shared new photos from her Adidas x JD Women campaign, stepped out in a Martine Rose denim jacket featuring leopard sleeves, which retails for $1,115. She wore it with a vibrant blue vintage Chanel surf-print logo tank (that has a price tag of $1,677) and baggy stonewashed Maison Margiela jeans. The sold-out pants were originally priced at $645.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a Martine Rose denim jacket with Maison Margiela jeans and Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

For shoes, the 22-year-old newlywed opted for Vans’ iconic $65 Sk8-Hi sneakers in black and white. She accessorized with Gentle Monster tortoise cat-eye frames, which go for $230, chunky gold layered necklaces, gold hoop earrings and various rings.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a vintage Chanel surf-print logo tank under a denim jacket with baggy ripped jeans and Vans. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing classic Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers in black with cuffed Maison Margiela jeans. CREDIT: Mega

Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s head-turning street style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Legs in Bike Shorts & Sneakers for Workout Class With Hailey Baldwin