Hailey Baldwin Channels Sporty Spice for Date With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin seemed to be channeling Sporty Spice for a casual lunch date with Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old model was photographed wearing a men’s Alexander Wang blue jacquard knit polo featuring a black logo pattern throughout and a black rib-knit collar. She styled the oversize top retailing for $350 with a pair of Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Cone” sneakers.

Hailey and Justin Bieber pictured out for a lunch date in Los Angeles on Aug 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Off-White AF1 “Black Cone,” which dropped for $170 in December 2018, features a black hyperfuse upper with exposed stitching, a deconstructed white Swoosh, black logo laces and orange details.

Hailey Bieber wearing an oversized blue Alexander Wang polo with Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black Cone” sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mrs. Bieber accessorized her sporty look with an Alexander Wang “Halo” black leather crossbody bag with a gold-toned trim priced just under $700. Celine sunglasses pulled things together.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber sporting Off-White x Nike AF1 Low “Black Cone” sneakers featuring a hyperfuse upper, exposed stitching and a deconstructed white Swoosh. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber dressed in a white tee, black jeans and New Balance sneakers with dark purple and turquoise accents.

