Hailey Baldwin’s Sporty-Chic Look Includes a Cropped Windbreak & the Latest Yeezys

The athleisure trend isn’t going anywhere, at least not if Hailey Baldwin has anything to do with it.

The 22-year-old wore a cropped windbreaker by Represent with matching technical military pants as she stepped out with pal Justine Skye in New York on Wednesday.

Hailey Baldwin in a cropped windbreaker with Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Baldwin sported the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” — the most recent release in Kanye West’s ongoing Adidas collaboration. The sneaker dropped April 27, flying off the shelves in typical fashion. Retailing at a $300 price point, the shoe has suede and leather overlays with mesh underlays and reflective detailing on the heels. The colorway is primarily cream, with a black outsole.

A close-up look at Baldwin’s Yeezy sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

While the Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” is no longer available to purchase through traditional retailers, a number of sneaker resale sites are offering the kick, including StockX and Flight Club.

For evening, the “Drop the Mic” co-host swapped her sneakers for heels to give her look a more dressed-up feel. White croc-print mules with a pointed silhouette and stiletto heel replaced the Yeezys. Baldwin also switched out the anorak, going for a trendy oversized jean jacket with a tie-dye print from MSGM.

Hailey Baldwin in a tie-dye MSGM jacket with white pointy-toe mules. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Baldwin’s white mules. CREDIT: Splash News

For a 2017 FN cover story after she was named Style Influencer of the Year, Baldwin said that she loves the “tomboy-chic” look.

“I like boys’ clothes,” she said. “There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

