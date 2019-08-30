Hailey Baldwin Shows Off $1,000 Cowboy Boots for Casual Outing With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made a casual appearance on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles — but the model’s footwear of choice was no simple affair.

Although both dressed in low-key looks, the 22-year-old stepped into black leather Golden Goose “Wish Star” cowboy boots featuring a pointed toe with Western details, including a metallic star at the front and back.

The couple enjoy a casual outing in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The style from the luxury Italian fashion brand — known for its pre-distressed sneakers — is priced just under $1,000.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin also sported a Vetements “Tourist” tee, which she twisted at the front to give a glimpse of her abs, paired with light-wash Levi’s. She accessorized with her go-to Celine shades, a matching black Celine bag and gold Chanel earrings.

Hailey Baldwin wears Golden Goose ’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Canadian singer wore light denim shorts with a vibrant red, pink and blue floral print shirt and white leather Supreme x Nike SB Gato sneakers accented in red. (The shoes sold out almost immediately upon their launch last September.)

A closer look at Justin Bieber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

