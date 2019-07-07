Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Wears Windbreaker & Cowboy Boots in Sweet Anniversary Tribute Post to Husband Justin Bieber

By Ella Chochrek
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
CREDIT: Splash News

Hailey Baldwin got engaged to Justin Bieber one year ago today — and she celebrated the milestone with a sweet Instagram post.

The model took to the social media to post a tribute to her husband, sharing a portrait of the duo in the desert. For the photo shoot, Baldwin dressed casually in a printed windbreaker and gold jewelry.

For footwear, the “Drop the Mic” co-host sported trendy Western boots. She opted for a classic brown pair with pull tabs and a pointed silhouette.

Meanwhile, Bieber is barefoot in the shot. The “Baby” pop star put his full tattoos on display, sporting just a pair of baby blue basketball shorts and a backward baseball cap.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever,” Baldwin’s caption reads. “Here’s to learning and growing together.. ❤️🥂”

The post racked up more than 750,000 likes within the first hour.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Baldwin tends to keep things simple, favoring walkable footwear from brands like Dr. Martens, Vans and Adidas. The A-lister is a particularly big fan of the Triple Stripes, having helped style two London Fashion Week Adidas x JD Sports shows.

Bieber is into casual sneakers as well, suiting up in shoes from Vans, Adidas, Converse and the like. The “Boyfriend” singer is also a proponent of hotel slippers (he designed his own smiley face-adorned pair for his House of Drew brand).

