Hailey Baldwin’s a Really, Really Big Fan of Combat Boots

When it comes to her street style, Hailey Baldwin favors a self-proclaimed “tomboy chic” aesthetic — meaning that combat boots are a wardrobe staple.

“I like boys’ clothes,” the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year told FN in previous interview. “There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

She’ll wear sneakers dressed-up or dressed-down — and the same goes with combat boots.

Baldwin went for a more casual vibe on Jan. 22, when she stepped out in Los Angeles clad in an oversized Heron Preston jacket with distressed skinny jeans also from the label. The 22-year-old completed her look with velvet Dr. Martens “Jadon” boots, which feature a platform heel.

Hailey Baldwin rocks a Heron Preston look with Dr. Martens "Jadon" boots while out on Jan. 22.

The model is a big fan of Dr. Martens footwear in general, and the brand’s Coralia boots are among her favorite shoes. The all-white boots — which are now sold out — feature Velcro straps for easy pull-on and pull-off.

Bella Hadid (L) and Hailey Baldwin at Levi's Coachella party in April 2018.

The “Drop the Mic” host looked chic in the boots at Coachella in April 2018, pairing them with a lacy crop top and faded blue jeans. She accessorized with oversized earrings and white cat-eye sunglasses.

While Dr. Martens’ heavy-duty work boots are a more affordable option, Baldwin’s also been known to step out in designer combat boots.

For a date night with husband Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills, Calif., last year in August, she was chic in an oversized pink and white striped quarter-zip top and white Versace combat boots with Medusa studs.

Hailey Baldwin chooses white Versace combat boots for a date night with Justin Bieber in August 2018.

