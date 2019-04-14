Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Takes on the Canadian Tuxedo at Coachella in $65 Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Levi’s Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA – 13 Apr 2019
January 2018
February 2018
February 2018
March 2018
View Gallery 31 Images

Hailey Baldwin has a new favorite shoe brand — and it’s surprisingly affordable.

The 22-year-old stepped out to the Levi’s brunch party at Coachella in Indian Wells, Calif. on Saturday wearing Vans Sk-8 sneakers priced at just $65. The shoes were bright red high-tops with checkerboard racing stripes around the sole and a quilted shaft.

Related

Olivia Culpo Bares Abs in Crop Top With Super Chunky Sandals at Coachella Party

Olivia Culpo Keeps the Dad Shoe Trend Alive in Crop Top & Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner Take on Two Wildly Different Shoe Trends at Coachella

Hailey Bieber, double denim, crop top, lace top, vans sneakers, celebrity style, music festival, Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Hailey Baldwin does double-denim in Levi’s and Vans sneakers at Levi’s Coachella brunch.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
hailey baldwin, levi's, vans, sneakers, coachella, music festival, celebrity style
A closeup look at Hailey Baldwin’s Vans.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Beside the shoes, the model sported a lightwash denim jacket and high-waisted jeans — both from Levi’s — with a lacy black top that revealed a flash of her toned midriff. She accessorized with thick hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, dark sunglasses and a chain necklace reading “Bieber” (her married name, as she and pop-star Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018).

The “Drop the Mic” host was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a leopard-print crop top with long sleeves and white Levi’s skinny jeans. for footwear, the 27-year-old actress chose square-toed red snakeprint boots with a stiletto heel.

Emily Ratajkowski, snakeprint boots, white jeans, crop top, leopard print, Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Emily Ratajkowski steps out to Levi’s Coachella bash in white jeans from the brand and red snake-print boots.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
emily ratajkowski, coachella, levi's brunch, red snakeprint boots, levi's brunch
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s boots.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jaden Smith made an appearance in a black T-shirt and distressed jeans. The 20-year-old topped off his look with highlighter yellow New Balance sneakers.

Jaden Smith, celebrity style, new balance sneakers, distressed jeans, celebrity style, Levi's Party in the Desert, Indian Wells, CA, USA - 13 April 2019
Jaden Smith attends Levi’s brunch in distressed jeans and New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
jaden smith, coachella, levi's brunch, new balance sneakers, highlighter yellow
A closer look at Jaden Smith’s New Balance shoes.
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Other guests at the event included supermodel Joan Smalls, rapper Snoop Dogg and actress Amandla Stenberg.

Baldwin stars in a new campaign for Levi’s 501 jeans that debuted in April. The A-lister is a big fan of double-denim — so it’s unsurprising that she rocked the trend for Coachella.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s street style.

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin on set for her FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner Take on Two Wildly Different Shoe Trends at Coachella

Hailey Bieber Goes Jewelry Shopping in a Luxe Double-Denim Look Complete With Classic Vans

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad