Hailey Baldwin Takes on the Canadian Tuxedo at Coachella in $65 Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin has a new favorite shoe brand — and it’s surprisingly affordable.

The 22-year-old stepped out to the Levi’s brunch party at Coachella in Indian Wells, Calif. on Saturday wearing Vans Sk-8 sneakers priced at just $65. The shoes were bright red high-tops with checkerboard racing stripes around the sole and a quilted shaft.

Hailey Baldwin does double-denim in Levi’s and Vans sneakers at Levi’s Coachella brunch. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

A closeup look at Hailey Baldwin’s Vans. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Beside the shoes, the model sported a lightwash denim jacket and high-waisted jeans — both from Levi’s — with a lacy black top that revealed a flash of her toned midriff. She accessorized with thick hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, dark sunglasses and a chain necklace reading “Bieber” (her married name, as she and pop-star Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018).

The “Drop the Mic” host was joined by Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a leopard-print crop top with long sleeves and white Levi’s skinny jeans. for footwear, the 27-year-old actress chose square-toed red snakeprint boots with a stiletto heel.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out to Levi’s Coachella bash in white jeans from the brand and red snake-print boots. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s boots. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jaden Smith made an appearance in a black T-shirt and distressed jeans. The 20-year-old topped off his look with highlighter yellow New Balance sneakers.

Jaden Smith attends Levi’s brunch in distressed jeans and New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jaden Smith’s New Balance shoes. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Other guests at the event included supermodel Joan Smalls, rapper Snoop Dogg and actress Amandla Stenberg.

Baldwin stars in a new campaign for Levi’s 501 jeans that debuted in April. The A-lister is a big fan of double-denim — so it’s unsurprising that she rocked the trend for Coachella.

