Hailey Baldwin Adds Some Spunk to Her Blazer-and-Jeans Combo With Leopard Mules

Hailey Baldwin gave a classic blazer, jeans and turtleneck combo a modern twist courtesy of her footwear yesterday in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old supermodel went on a coffee run clad in an oversize Off-White blazer ($1,313 on Farfetch.com), an oatmeal-colored Jil Sander sweater ($506 on Farfetch.com) and straight-leg Khaite jeans ($380 from Shopbop).
With her shoes, Baldwin took on one of the biggest trends of the seasons: animal print. She selected Chloe Gosselin’s Delphinium mules in a velvet leopard fabrication. The Italian-made shoes boast a 4-inch block heel and a slip-on silhouette. They retail for $610 on Chloegosselin.com.
Baldwin completed her look with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, Krewe sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta handbag.
Both the “Drop the Mic” co-host and the designer of her leopard mules have been past winners at the FN Achievement Awards. Baldwin was named 2017 Style Influencer of the Year, while Gosselin received the 2018 Emerging Talent Award.
Gosselin, who launched her label in 2014, has quickly amassed a strong following of celebrity fans that includes Olivia Munn, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lawrence.
Just this week, pop star Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the “Cats” premiere clad in Chloe Gosselin Narcissus sandals. She teamed the red satin heels with a floral Oscar de la Renta gown.
Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s street style.
Want more?
Hailey Baldwin Completes Her Wintry Look With Aughts-Inspired Nike Sneakers
Hailey Baldwin Gives Sweats + Slippers an Office-Chic Twist in LA
Hailey Baldwin Dresses Down a Pantsuit With a Hoodie & Her Go-To Nike Sneakers