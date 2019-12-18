Hailey Baldwin Adds Some Spunk to Her Blazer-and-Jeans Combo With Leopard Mules

Hailey Baldwin gave a classic blazer, jeans and turtleneck combo a modern twist courtesy of her footwear yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old supermodel went on a coffee run clad in an oversize Off-White blazer ($1,313 on Farfetch.com), an oatmeal-colored Jil Sander sweater ($506 on Farfetch.com) and straight-leg Khaite jeans ($380 from Shopbop).

Hailey Baldwin wears a blazer and jeans with Chloe Gosselin leopard-print sandals in Los Angeles, Dec. 17. CREDIT: MEGA A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Chloe Gosselin sandals. CREDIT: MEGA With her shoes, Baldwin took on one of the biggest trends of the seasons: animal print. She selected Chloe Gosselin’s Delphinium mules in a velvet leopard fabrication. The Italian-made shoes boast a 4-inch block heel and a slip-on silhouette. They retail for $610 on Chloegosselin.com.

Chloe Gosselin leopard-print mules. CREDIT: Chloe Gosselin

Baldwin completed her look with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, Krewe sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta handbag.

Hailey Baldwin wears a blazer and jeans with Chloe Gosselin leopard-print sandals in Los Angeles, Dec. 17. CREDIT: MEGA Both the “Drop the Mic” co-host and the designer of her leopard mules have been past winners at the FN Achievement Awards. Baldwin was named 2017 Style Influencer of the Year, while Gosselin received the 2018 Emerging Talent Award.

Gosselin, who launched her label in 2014, has quickly amassed a strong following of celebrity fans that includes Olivia Munn, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lawrence.

Just this week, pop star Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the “Cats” premiere clad in Chloe Gosselin Narcissus sandals. She teamed the red satin heels with a floral Oscar de la Renta gown.

Taylor Swift in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Chloe Gosselin sandals at the “Cats” premiere, Dec. 16. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Completes Her Wintry Look With Aughts-Inspired Nike Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Gives Sweats + Slippers an Office-Chic Twist in LA

Hailey Baldwin Dresses Down a Pantsuit With a Hoodie & Her Go-To Nike Sneakers