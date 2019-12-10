Hailey Baldwin Completes Her Wintry Look With Aughts-Inspired Nike Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin is ready for winter.

The 23-year-old model hit the streets of Los Angeles on Dec. 9 in a chic outfit perfect for the season’s dropping temperatures.

Baldwin wore a camel coat over a black hoodie and Nike Pro leggings ($55 on Nordstrom.com).

Hailey Baldwin wears Nike Zoom Tk sneakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Drop the Mic” co-host reached for Nike Zoom 2k sneakers in an off-white/orange colorway. As ’90s-inspired fashion continues to make its comeback, the Zoom 2k takes inspiration from the next decade, the aughts. The running shoe boasts Zoom Air technology, with a textured rubber outsole and a grosgrain pull tab at the heel.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Zoom 2k can be purchased at Ssense.com for $91 (marked down from $115).

Nike Zoom Tk CREDIT: Ssense.com

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year completed the look with Ray-Ban sunglasses and a Staud croc-embossed handbag (available for $205 on Farfetch.com).

Hailey Baldwin wears Nike Zoom Tk sneakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When she’s out and about, Baldwin often can be spotted in sneakers. Favorite styles of hers include the Nike Air Force 1, the Vans Old-Skool and the Adidas Continental 80.

In a 2017 interview with FN, Baldwin’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, said that Baldwin will wear “sneakers day or night.”

“Hailey will wear a sneaker to a Tom Ford after-party during Fashion Week and not care,” explained Reilly, who also works with Ciara, Normani and La La Anthony.

