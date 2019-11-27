Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in Miami

By Ella Chochrek
Hailey Baldwin took on two of the season’s biggest shoe trends — high-heeled thongs and square toes — yesterday while out and about in Miami.

The 23-year-old model sported a futuristic Opening Ceremony crop top with a zip-front and cut-out sleeves ($525 on the brand’s site) teamed with mom jeans.

hailey baldwin, crop top, opening ceremony shirt, mom jeans, abs, belly button piercing, stomach, bottega veneta shoes, thong high heels, thong sandals, Newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive for dinner in Miami, Florida, on Monday night (nov 26). Popstar Justin sported a striking new pink and blond hairdo and wore slippers despite arriving at the upscale restaurant, owned by his pal the 'King of Miami' Dave Grutman.Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BieberRef: SPL5131893 261119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Hailey Baldwin in an Opening Ceremony crop top, mom jeans and Bottega Veneta sandals in Miami on Nov. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News

But the shining star of the “Drop the Mic” co-host’s outfit was her shoes: a pair of high-heeled thong sandals from Bottega Veneta.

Hailey Baldwin, bottega veneta, square toes, sandals, white shoes, thong sandals, mom jeans, pedicure, toes, miami
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Bottega Veneta sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

While heeled flip-flops have often been derided, the aughts style made a comeback this spring. Compared with its earlier predecessor, today’s high-heeled thong has a sleeker silhouette and a slimmer heel.

In addition to boasting a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, Baldwin’s Bottega shoes have a trendy, ’90s-inspired square toe — another former fashion no-no that’s back in vogue. Baldwin’s sandals are available to pre-order at Luisaviaroma.com now for $797.

Bottega Veneta, square toes, thong sandals
Bottega Veneta square-toe thong sandals.
CREDIT: Luisaviaroma.com
Buy: Bottega Veneta Sandals $797
Since creative director Daniel Lee’s 2018 appointment, Bottega has found a new audience, beloved for its minimalist yet trend-forward aesthetic. Lee’s first Bottega collection came out for pre-fall ’19 and was a smash hit among the fashion crowd, appearing on the feet of “it” girls in New York, London, Paris and Milan.

Justin Bieber, slippers, drew house sweatshirt, jeans, hailey baldwin, crop top, opening ceremony shirt, mom jeans, thong sandals, bottega veneta shoes, and Hailey Bieber go out to dinner at KOMODO in Miami,Florida.The newly married couple walked hand-in-hand for a date night in Miami,Florida.Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BieberRef: SPL5131904 261119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Miami on Nov. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News

At Milan Fashion Week spring ’20, Bottega has one of the buzziest shows —  debuting a twisted double-strap mule that had fashionistas gushing.

“I love the new intrecciato double-strap mules and the babouche styles for men. They are so comfortable to wear for such a statement shoe,” said Tiffany Hsu, Mytheresa fashion buying director. “For sure, there’s room for development, but as long as the newness remains, the brand is here to stay.”

Flip through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s street style.

