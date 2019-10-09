Hailey Baldwin’s Chic Wedding Shoes Are Revealed

Earlier this week, Hailey Baldwin shared a sneak peak at her Off-White wedding dress — but the shoes were hidden entirely under the gown’s train.

While fans knew the gown and veil — which read “Till Death Do Us Part” — were designed for Baldwin by Virgil Abloh, it was unclear who was behind the footwear for Baldwin and husband Justin Bieber’s nuptials until yesterday, when Jimmy Choo revealed she was clad in its Minny sandals.

A staple for red carpets and weddings alike, the Minny has a slim stiletto heel, a d’Orsay silhouette and an adjustable ankle strap. The style is available to shop on Net-a-Porter.

Jimmy Choo Minny leather wedding sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

In addition to showing off the wedding dress, Baldwin also offered a closer look at her Tiffany & Co. ring. The newlywed has a massive engagement ring from the brand and added to her haul with a sleek diamond wedding band. Bieber himself has a slim, stoneless band.

Fans have a closer look at the supermodel’s second ensemble courtesy of Justin Bieber. Yesterday night, Bieber shared an Instagram post of himself removing his bride’s garter — and she swapped her lace Off-White gown for a simple, halter-style dress. She apparently took off her Jimmy Choo sandals, too, replacing them with a pair of sneakers.

