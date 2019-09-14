Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Styled Her Streetwear With a Pair of Classic Vans

By Hanna McNeila
CREDIT: Mega

Hailey Baldwin Bieber stunned in style in her latest Instagram post. The supermodel smiled for the camera in a her finest athleisure outfit, which she tied together with a pair of classic Vans.

Baldwin posed for the photo in a stylish gray cropped top with “Colerado” printed across it and a pair of black athletic shorts. On her feet the star wore a pair of Sk8-Hi Vans, giving her look a classic finish.

In her post, Baldwin tagged photographer Joe Terimi, with whom she recently did a photoshoot alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, in honor of their anniversary.

Terimi posted a picture of the couple cuddled up together beneath a scenic night sky background.

The 22-year-old model sported a pair of bright blue athletic pants along with a floral tank top in the photo. On her feet, she kept it casual in a pair of Yeezys with high-rise white socks. Bieber matched his wife’s athletic style in a pair of black sweatpants, along with matching black sneakers and a gray hat.

Terimi wished the couple well in their marriage and captioned the post “Painting with Light in the desert. I pray your love continues to shine as bright as stars. Love you both. Happy Anniversary Kiddos :)”

