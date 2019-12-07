Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Looks So Cozy in This Oversized Beige Outfit With Sneakers

By Samantha McDonald
Winter has come, and the proof is in Hailey Baldwin’s latest look.

The model stepped out yesterday in Los Angeles in the coziest ensemble, composed of a three-piece coat, sweater and pant set paired with white sneakers.

Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber out and about in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019
Hailey Baldwin wears an all-beige look in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

During a coffee run, Baldwin — sizable, oval-shaped diamond ring in full display — was photographed wearing the full-body suit, with a belted ankle-length coat cardigan complementing a coordinating sweater and floor-grazing pants.

For footwear, the 23-year-old opted for crisp white sneakers with a padded sole and perforated upper. Baldwin is habitually spotted in all-white shoes, including Nike Air Force 1s, Adidas Continental 80s and Yeezy 500s in “Bone White.”

Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber out and about in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her head-to-toe monochromatic outfit was accessorized with small-framed sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace as well as a black crocodile-print handbag.

Baldwin also recently made headlines for Thursday’s outing, when she wore another oversized getup — that time, a blazer-and-boots combination that drew comparisons to the late Princess Diana.

She chose a one-size-too-big jacket worn over a sweatshirt on top of loose-fitting PVC trousers, which were tucked into above-the-ankle sock boots with a square toe and an angular heel.

Model Hailey Rhode Bieber seen walking in style in sunglasses and a blazer in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Hailey Rhode BieberRef: SPL5134144 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Hailey Baldwin stops for coffee in Beverly Hills.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s outings in sneakers.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

