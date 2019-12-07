Hailey Baldwin Looks So Cozy in This Oversized Beige Outfit With Sneakers

Winter has come, and the proof is in Hailey Baldwin’s latest look.

The model stepped out yesterday in Los Angeles in the coziest ensemble, composed of a three-piece coat, sweater and pant set paired with white sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin wears an all-beige look in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During a coffee run, Baldwin — sizable, oval-shaped diamond ring in full display — was photographed wearing the full-body suit, with a belted ankle-length coat cardigan complementing a coordinating sweater and floor-grazing pants.

For footwear, the 23-year-old opted for crisp white sneakers with a padded sole and perforated upper. Baldwin is habitually spotted in all-white shoes, including Nike Air Force 1s, Adidas Continental 80s and Yeezy 500s in “Bone White.”

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her head-to-toe monochromatic outfit was accessorized with small-framed sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace as well as a black crocodile-print handbag.

Baldwin also recently made headlines for Thursday’s outing, when she wore another oversized getup — that time, a blazer-and-boots combination that drew comparisons to the late Princess Diana.

She chose a one-size-too-big jacket worn over a sweatshirt on top of loose-fitting PVC trousers, which were tucked into above-the-ankle sock boots with a square toe and an angular heel.

Hailey Baldwin stops for coffee in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Splash News

