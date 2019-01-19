Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Edgy Backless Top With Futuristic Chloé Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Hailey Baldwin
January 2018
February 2018
February 2018
March 2018
View Gallery 31 Images

Hailey Baldwin went for a chic look as she picked up husband Justin Bieber from a Los Angeles photo shoot today.

The 22-year-old sported a black-and-white striped Alexander Wang rugby shirt which featured the brand’s logo in bright colors across the chest She wore the shirt tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans that were rolled at the cuffs.

Hailey Baldwin, january 2019, photo shoot, justin bieber, alexander wang, chloe, street style, celebrity style
Hailey Baldwin picks up Justin Bieber from a photo shoot on Jan. 19.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the model selected high-top Chloé Sonnie sneakers in an on-trend white colorway. The Italian-made kicks feature buckled straps and futuristic split soles. They retail for $730.

hailey baldwin, sneakers, justin bieber, street style, celebrity style
A close-up look at Baldwin’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

While the look was covered-up in the front, her shirt had a giant slash down the back, revealing the whole of her back and a small tattoo. It appeared that the “Drop the Mic” host had gone braless under the top.

hailey baldwin, alexander wang, t shirt, justin bieber, los angeles
Hailey Baldwin’s look from the back.
CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin wore her newly dyed pink locks in a ponytail and accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings. She carried a black and brown purse with gold hardware.

The Chloé sneakers have made a regular appearance in Baldwin’s wardrobe in the past couple of months. While out and about on Dec. 20, Baldwin sported a vintage Snoop Dogg T-shirt with bright yellow Cotton Citizen sweats. She completed her look with the stylish sneakers.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin opted for the Chloé kicks on a Dec. 9 outing as well, pairing them with an oversized suede and shearling Acne Studios jacket, skinny jeans and tortoise-shell sunglasses.

Click through the gallery to see some of Hailey Baldwin’s best street-style ensembles.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Pours on the Punk With Pink Hair, Yeezy Dad Shoes & an Oversized Blazer

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad