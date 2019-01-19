Hailey Baldwin Rocks Edgy Backless Top With Futuristic Chloé Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin went for a chic look as she picked up husband Justin Bieber from a Los Angeles photo shoot today.

The 22-year-old sported a black-and-white striped Alexander Wang rugby shirt which featured the brand’s logo in bright colors across the chest She wore the shirt tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans that were rolled at the cuffs.

Hailey Baldwin picks up Justin Bieber from a photo shoot on Jan. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the model selected high-top Chloé Sonnie sneakers in an on-trend white colorway. The Italian-made kicks feature buckled straps and futuristic split soles. They retail for $730.

A close-up look at Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

While the look was covered-up in the front, her shirt had a giant slash down the back, revealing the whole of her back and a small tattoo. It appeared that the “Drop the Mic” host had gone braless under the top.

Hailey Baldwin’s look from the back. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin wore her newly dyed pink locks in a ponytail and accessorized with a pair of chunky hoop earrings. She carried a black and brown purse with gold hardware.

The Chloé sneakers have made a regular appearance in Baldwin’s wardrobe in the past couple of months. While out and about on Dec. 20, Baldwin sported a vintage Snoop Dogg T-shirt with bright yellow Cotton Citizen sweats. She completed her look with the stylish sneakers.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin opted for the Chloé kicks on a Dec. 9 outing as well, pairing them with an oversized suede and shearling Acne Studios jacket, skinny jeans and tortoise-shell sunglasses.

Click through the gallery to see some of Hailey Baldwin’s best street-style ensembles.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Pours on the Punk With Pink Hair, Yeezy Dad Shoes & an Oversized Blazer