Hailey Baldwin Goes Monochrome in the Buzzy Nike x Comme des Garçons Shox TL

Hailey Baldwin made an an all-black workout surprisingly exciting in Los Angeles yesterday — thanks to a pair of cool sneakers.

Post-workout, the 22-year-old headed for a lunch date with husband Justin Bieber. She left on her gym clothes — a hoodie, a sports bra and Alo Yoga leggings ($110) — for the occasion.

Hailey Baldwin wearing an all-black look in Los Angeles on Aug. 19. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike x Comme des Garçons sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, Baldwin selected the Nike x Comme des Garçons Shox TL. The shoe has a classic Shox silhouette but with fresh accents: an oversized Swoosh patch stitched on the side and rubber soles with an ultraslick sheen. While the shoes are sold out at retail, they’re available to shop in select sizes on Stadiumgoods.com now, starting at $525.

Nike x Comme des Garçons Shox TL CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The “Drop the Mic” co-host pulled together her look with Celine sunglasses and an Alexander Wang Halo shoulder bag (marked down on Farfetch.com from $1,252 to $1,002).

In a partnership running nearly two decades, Nike and Comme des Garçons have collaborated on more than 20 sneaker styles. The Shox got its most recent update — chain detailing across the front — at CDG’s spring ’19 Paris Fashion Week show.

The Comme des Garçons Nike Shox from spring ’19 with an exaggerated rubberized swoosh. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Bieber wore a red, blue and white colorblocked shirt over cut-off khaki shorts. New Balance Numeric sneakers in a cream colorway completed the pop star’s casual look.

Justin Bieber wearing New Balance sneakers out with Hailey Baldwin on Aug. 19. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Justin Bieber’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

