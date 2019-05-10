Hailey Baldwin Shimmers in Couture Gown and Skyscraper Heels With Sister Alaia at Blossom Ball

Hailey Baldwin showed off her glam evening style as she attended the 10th annual Blossom Ball in New York last night.

The 22-year-old sported a strapless black gown from Giambattista Valli’s fall ’18 couture collection. The dress featured sparkling beads throughout, with an asymmetrical cut out below the bust and an oversized bow on one shoulder.

Hailey Baldwin in Giambattista Valli with Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Drop the Mic” co-host went with Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals. The shoes boast a soaring 4.7-inch stiletto heel, with a platform sole and button detailing at the ankle strap. The ultra-high heels are sold out online.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The model was accompanied by older sister Alaia, who was awarded with the inaugural Horizon Award by the Endo Foundation of America, the event’s host.

Hailey Baldwin (L) exits the Blossom Ball alongside sister Alaia. CREDIT: Splash News

Alaia looked glamorous in a one-shoulder silver and gold Marchesa gown and silver strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman. The 26-year-old pulled together her ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

This marked Hailey’s second elaborate evening look of the week. On Monday night, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year went to her 5th Met Gala. Hitting the red carpet with designer Alexander Wang, the star sported a custom pink gown by the designer — which looked demure from the front but came complete with a bedazzled nameplate thong.

