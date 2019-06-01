Hailey Baldwin Nails Gym Style in Teensy Bike Shorts & ’90s-Inspired Adidas Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin sported a casual-chic workout look as she ran errands in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 22-year-old was spotted in a gray crewneck sweatshirt worn half-tucked into a pair of black Adidas bike shorts.

Hailey Baldwin runs errands in Adidas sneakers and bike shorts. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas Lxcon sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

On her feet, the “Drop the Mic” co-host stuck with the Three Stripes, choosing the brand’s Lxcon shoes. Inspired by a pair of running sneakers from 1994, the Lxcon has a high-profile midsole that’s so ’90s, with a breathable, knit upper and Adiprene cushioning for comfort. It costs $120 and is available on Adidas.com.

The Adidas Lxcon sneaker. CREDIT: Adidas

The supermodel completed her look with a pair of dark shades and some jewelry (including her $500,000 diamond engagement ring from husband Justin Bieber). She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style — accessorizing with a scrunchie that added to her outfit’s ’90s vibe.

The Bare Minerals ambassador may have taken shoe inspiration from pal Kendall Jenner. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore the same sneakers — styling them with a gray sweatshirt and bike shorts just like Baldwin’s — as the duo hit up a workout class in April.

Baldwin has long been a fan of Adidas sneakers, having styled two JD Sports x Adidas runway shows in London. The A-lister swapped the gray crewneck for a black, logoed Balenciaga sweatshirt and a pair of black Adidas sneakers as she went out with stylist Maeve Reilly later in the day.

Hailey Baldwin out with stylish Maeve Reilly in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe moments.

In the video below, Hailey Baldwin discusses her iconic street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Sporty Style in Adidas — and Justin Bieber Is a Fan

Hailey Baldwin Shimmers in Couture Gown and Skyscraper Heels With Sister Alaia at Blossom Ball