Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Sporty Style in Adidas — and Justin Bieber Is a Fan

Hailey Baldwin posed in a sporty-chic Adidas look in an Instagram posted this afternoon.

In the image, the 22-year-old sports a red Adidas top which she wears tied below the midriff. She has on track pants over a white panty with a track jacket tied around her waist.

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year has a gold watch around her waist and a tousled blond bob.

The photo earned the seal of approval from Baldwin’s husband, “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber.

“Hottest in the game no cap,” he commented on the snap.

The “Drop the Mic” host has worked with Adidas and JD Sports on two fashion shows held at London Fashion Week. Following the spring ’19 show, the model told FN that the show was all about girl power.

“Right now is an incredible time to be a woman. Women are taking control by speaking out and speaking up. My Falcon show with Adidas Originals and JD today is all about celebrating and shining on a spotlight on girl power: bringing female creators from around the world together through a positive platform,” she stated. “I’m so excited to see all these fierce females charging the runway and all the powerful women behind the scenes making it happen.”

