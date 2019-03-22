Hailey Baldwin Goes Fuss-Free in Ab-Baring Crop Top and $25 Adidas Sandals

Hailey Baldwin is often one to rock head-turning street style looks, but the model went for an under-the-radar outfit as she stepped out for a hot pilates class in Hollywood, Calif., on Friday.

Mrs. Bieber was snapped sporting a light-gray cropped T-shirt reading “Colorado” across the chest paired with baggy navy blue sweatpants and Adidas’ popular Adilette rubber pool slides in black and white. The style retails roughly from $25 on Ssense.com and other retailers. Her pop star husband Justin Bieber wore the same striped slip-ons just days ago when the couple attended a church service.

Hailey Baldwin leaving a hot pilates class on Friday. CREDIT: Mega

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year also showed off sleek square black frames by Celine ($470). She pulled things together with a messy bun and a black scrunchie.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a cropped T-shirt with black sweatpants and rubber Adidas slides in black and white. CREDIT: Mega

Flip through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s head-turning street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Braves the Cold in a Head-Turning Off-White Coat Paired With Classic White Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Hits the Streets in an Over-the-Top Green Furry Coat and $1,000 Sneakers With Justin Bieber

Only Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Can Pull Off These Super-Casual Looks in Public