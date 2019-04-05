Bet You Don’t Know Gigi and Bella Hadid Have Stylish Sisters — and They Took Over Variety’s Power of Women Event

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s older sisters accompanied them on the red carpet today at Variety‘s sixth annual Power of Women luncheon.
Alana Hadid, 33, and Marielle Hadid, 38 — whose mother is Mohamed Hadid’s ex-wife Mary Butler — joined their younger supermodel sisters at Cipriani in New York City. Alana dressed in a colorful cardigan with striped pants and gray velvet pumps while Marielle opted for a tangerine dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with leopard-print peep-toe booties.
Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid, 23, rocked a blue Emilia Wickstead fall ’19 cape suit with blue snakeskin pumps. Bella, 22, also went for a monochromatic look, sporting a chocolate brown leather suit with sheer heels.
Elsewhere, Kacey Musgraves modeled a LBD with Stuart Weitzman’s Joni black sandals featuring crisscross straps with sheer polka dot socks. Gayle King went for a vibrant look from head to toe wearing a multicolored dress with black pumps boasting stones in various hues.
Inside the event, Gigi took to the stage to talk about social media and its pros and cons. Other famous guests included Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi and “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel.
Check out more celeb style at Variety’s Women of Power luncheon.
