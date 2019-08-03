Gwyneth Paltrow Hits the Hamptons in Snake Print Sandals From This Hot Emerging Brand

Gwyneth Paltrow was in the Hamptons last night for a special screening of Netflix’s “The Politician.”

The actress and Goop founder kept it simple yet modern in a pale yellow dress with draping and cutout details from Australian designer Dion Lee’s Fall 2019 collection. She accessorized her look with minimal jewelry and styled her hair in beachy waves.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Hamptons for a special screening of Netflix’s “The Politician.” CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

For footwear, she opted for a pair of snake print leather strappy sandals with a blocked heel from buzzy shoe brand By Far. The trendy label, which was founded in 2016, was named one of FN’s up-and-coming designers this week, and has already been seen on the likes of A-list stars like Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, and Priyanka Chopra. The company’s founders count “Friends” and “Sex and the City” as part of their ’90s and early 2000’s inspiration for their brand aesthetic.

By Far Magnolia Sandal in snake print. CREDIT: By Far

Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, was also in town for last night’s premiere. (The duo got married in the Hamptons last fall.) Falchuk, who is known for co-creating “Glee,” “Pose,” and “American Horror Story” with Ryan Murphy, is also one of the creators of the film from last night’s premiere. He sported Gucci sneakers, a gray top and green chinos for the event.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow at the screening of “The Politician” in the Hamptons. CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

