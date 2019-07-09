Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani Does Double Denim in Mom Jeans & Vans for Shopping With Her Trendy Sons

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Gwen Stefani, sunglasses, wrangler denim jacket
Gwen Stefani
CREDIT: Mega

Double denim is often thought of as a fashion no-no, but Gwen Stefani proved it can be plenty chic.

The 49-year-old went shopping with her three sons in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a ’90s-inspired jeans look and a classic sneaker silhouette.

Gwen Stefani holds hands with her son Zuma while shopping in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Mega

Singer Gwen Stefani, vans sneakers, double denim, wrangler jacket, lamb sunglasses, jeans, celebrity shoe style, is seen shopping at Barnes & Noble with her sons Apollo, Kingston and Zuma. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461827_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A close-up look at Gwen Stefani’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega
Stefani turned heads in a Dsquared2 graphic T-shirt, splatter-print mom jeans and a sherpa-lined Wrangler jacket.

While the A-lister often goes with high-priced footwear, she selected an affordable pair of Vans slip-ons for her outing. The skate brand’s sneakers feature a padded collar and footbed, with a rubber outsole and Vans’ signature waffle tread. The $50 shoes are available on Zappos.com in a Desert Sage colorway.

Vans Desert Sage sneakers, checkerboard, slip-ons
Vans Desert Sage slip-on sneakers.
CREDIT: Zappos

The “Don’t Speak” singer completed her look with printed sunglasses and an oversize silver tote bag.

Her youngest son, 5-year-old Apollo, was clad in a leopard-print Moschino T-shirt, palm tree-print shorts and red sneakers.

Apollo’s older brother, Kingston, boasted a bold look in a tie-dye shirt, camo shorts and black sandals, worn with white crew socks.

Singer Gwen Stefani, vans sneakers, double denim, wrangler jacket, lamb sunglasses, jeans, celebrity shoe style, is seen shopping at Barnes & Noble with her sons Apollo, Kingston and Zuma. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461827_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(L-R): Apollo Rossdale, Gwen Stefan and Kingston Rossdale shopping in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
Stefani is a big fan of Vans, often stepping out in the casual kicks. The pop star is also a proponent of high-stepping styles from Christian Louboutin, Moschino and Casadei.

Watch the video below to see how to take care of sneakers in the summer.

Want more?

Gwen Stefani Is Walking on Teddy Bears in These Neon Moschino Sneakers at a Theme Park With Family

Gwen Stefani’s Casual Mother’s Day Church Look Includes Distressed Jeans and Her Go-to Louboutin Pumps

Gwen Stefani Looks Like a Bejeweled Fantasy in Fishnets and Louboutins

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad