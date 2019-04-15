Gwen Stefani’s in the Sexiest Cowboy Boots Ever With 5-Inch Heels and Fishnets on Date With Blake Shelton

Were Gwen Stefani’s date night shoes inspired by her boyfriend, Blake Shelton? Well, seeing that he’s a country singer and she stepped out sporting sandals that look like cowboy boots, it’s definitely possible.
The 49-year-old “Just A Girl” singer, who met Shelton in 2016 while they were judges on NBC’s “The Voice,” was captured leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., Sunday night wearing Dsquared2 cowboy boot sandals from the brand’s fall ’18 collection.
The style, which was originally priced at $2,357 but is now marked down to 30% off, features a brown and tan leather upper with silver-tone stud detailing. The unique sandals, which come with a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel, appear like actual cowboy boots around the ankle.
The mother of three also wore a biker jacket courtesy of the Dsquared2, which was founded by Canadian twins Dean and Dan Caten. She styled the blue denim, black leather and olive design over a sheer black top with gold polka dots and a denim miniskirt.
Fishnet stockings, an assortment of jewelry, a Chanel clutch and her signature red lip pulled things together.
